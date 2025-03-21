The Hydrogen Stream: HyIron starts green hydrogen production in Namibia

HyIron said it has produced the first green hydrogen molecules at its facility in Namibia, where construction began in April 2024. It said the 12 MW electrolyzer, the largest of its kind in Southern Africa, is operating within a smart microgrid and gradually ramping up to full capacity, which will enable zero-emissions iron production. HyIron is also discussing the second and third phases of the project with Chinese companies Jinko, Peric, and Sungrow, and is exploring other projects that could begin by 2025 to decarbonize shipping, long-haul trucking, and rail transportation. James Mnyupe, Namibia’s presidential economic adviser, said that while HyIron is not yet exporting hydrogen to Germany, it is in talks to export direct reduced iron to Germany and Japan. Mnyupe emphasized that the Namibia Green Hydrogen Program aims not only to combat climate change but also to unlock new trade opportunities for the country’s economy.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has secured AUD 814 million ($512 million) through Australia’s Hydrogen Headstart program for its Murchison Green Hydrogen project in Western Australia, which will be powered by 6 GW of onshore wind and solar. The project aims to produce 1.8 million tons of green ammonia per year, primarily for export to Asian markets, said Murchison Renewables.

Enoc Group has signed a trial agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to explore green hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in Dubai. Enoc said it will supply green hydrogen fuel to RTA’s hydrogen-powered city buses and provide technical support for a feasibility study on hydrogen refueling, ensuring the highest safety and operational standards.

Res Integra has started installing a 700-ton-per-year electrolyzer system at its facility in Siracusa, Italy, using Ohmium‘s PEM electrolyzer technology. Ohmium said the project, set to begin shipping in 2025, will be powered by solar to produce green hydrogen for regional industrial decarbonization and mobility.

Nel Hydrogen has secured a purchase order for a 2.5 MW containerized PEM unit from Hydrasun for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub in Scotland. The company said the scalable green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution facility is being developed through a joint venture between BP and the Aberdeen City Council.