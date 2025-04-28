IBC Solar launches mounting systems for rooftop, facade PV systems

German PV product distributor and manufacturer IBC Solar announced two new mounting systems, one for facade and the other for rooftop PV installations.

The two new solutions – IBC WallFix and IBC AeroFix G3.1 – will be officially presented in early May at Intersolar Europe.

“With IBC WallFix, IBC SOLAR has now developed an in-house mounting system for its customers that optimally fulfills all installation requirements,” the company said. “For many years, installation companies have relied on the proven IBC Solar flat roof system, IBC AeroFix. Now the system has been optimized once again and can also be used for larger solar modules of up to 3 square meters”.

The WallFix mounting system suits various wall types, including brick, trapezoidal sheet metal, concrete, and other materials. Made of aluminum and stainless steel, it accommodates modules with a maximum field size of 11.4 m² in both landscape and portrait orientations.

“IBC WallFix can be used in commercial and industrial buildings as well as private homes,” the company said. “The new facade system is also impressive in appearance: the innovative insertion system ensures a harmonious and homogeneous appearance.”

The AeroFix G3.1 is an addition to the company’s AeroFix series, designed for larger modules up to 3 square meters. Made of aluminum, stainless steel, and rubber granulate, it positions the modules at an inclination of about 10 degrees.

“Thanks to the flexible modular system, IBC AeroFix is particularly cost-effective and can withstand even the highest snow loads,” IBC said. “The wide base rails ensure a minimum roof load. The integrated IBC AeroFix Latch fall protection offers extra safety during installation.”