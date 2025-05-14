The Hydrogen Stream: Axpo reports progress on automated H2 project

Axpo is testing the remote control of a fully automated hydrogen project in Switzerland. “After the trial operation is completed, we will step-by-step transition towards an unmanned plant operation,” the Swiss company told pv magazine, explaining that the project remains challenging. “On the one hand, the sensor data of the plant must be continuously and automatically monitored to ensure the components are performing as expected and there are no safety hazards, and in case any issue is detected, the plant must be capable of being safely shut down. On the other hand, with trailer logistics, a lot of responsibility is shifted to the truck driver who needs to get access to the site, connect and disconnect the pipes, and start the filling processes. To ensure this runs smoothly, the process needs to be designed to minimize the effort, while keeping the end user in mind,” said Luka Cuderman, Axpo's lead hydrogen business strategist. The company is entering the trial operation with its 2.5 MW hydrogen project in Domat/Ems (Switzerland). This week, it broke ground in Wildegg-Brugg (Switzerland) for the first phase of its project to target H2 supply for local transportation starting in 2026. “Hydrogen will be transported from our other plants (Domat/Ems and Uri, once operational) to Wildegg-Brugg, where it will be injected into a pipeline to supply the hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) of our partner Voegtlin Meyer,” said Cuderman. In Uri (Switzerland), construction works have started in December 2024. In France, the construction of an HRS in the Arve valley should begin in the second half of this year; an electrolyzer will follow.

Statkraft has decided to halt new development of hydrogen, though parts of its portfolio will be further matured before seeking investors to realise the projects. “We have 13 projects at different stages of development in six countries, Norway, Sweden, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, with a total capacity of more than 1000 MW,” Statkraft told pv magazine. Several projects have received external funding opportunities, and the company is working with authorities to ensure their progression. “After reducing the ambition level on green hydrogen development last year, we are experiencing even more uncertainty in the market. Therefore, Statkraft has decided to stop new development of green hydrogen and going forward we will prioritise growth opportunities in other technologies, and market operations,” says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO of Statkraft.

European Energy said the Kassø e-methanol facility in Aabenraa, Denmark, has started supplying e-methanol to offtakers. The plant has an annual production capacity of 42,000 tonnes and runs entirely on renewable energy. It sits adjacent to the 304 MW Kassø solar power plant and combines on-site green hydrogen with biogenic CO₂. European Energy developed the project and operates it with Mitsui. Solar Park Kassø ApS owns the facility under Kassø MidCo, with European Energy holding a 51% stake and Mitsui 49%. European Energy said this is the world’s first project to produce e-methanol at commercial scale. “The start of operations at Kassø marks a major step forward in bringing Power-to-X technologies into real-world use,” said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy. “This is renewable energy in action, transforming how we use electricity.”

CPH2 has signed a license agreement with Lisheen H2 Energy Park Limited, which trades under the name Hidrigin, covering the construction of 2 GW of MFE electrolyzers in Ireland over up to 20 years. “In addition to signing the license agreement, the parties have entered into a sales vontract for the delivery of a 1MW MFE220 electrolyzer unit by CPH2,” said UK-based CPH2.