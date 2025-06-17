Dutch startup offers roof coating increasing PV safety

Dutch company AllShield Coatings B.V. has introduced a novel fire‑resistant coating solution for flat roofs, making them suitable for PV system installation.

The BarrierSheet Blue solution can be installed beneath a new roof covering. If an existing roof is in place, it can be applied directly to the roofing material and then covered with a synthetic roofing membrane.

“The AllShield BarrierSheet serves as an effective fire-resistant layer, significantly reducing the risk of fire spreading,” the company said in a statement. “Thanks to its unique properties, even a lightweight roof structure can be safely equipped with a PV system. As a result, buildings that would otherwise be unsuitable for PV installations can now be safely and efficiently fitted with solar panels.”

BarrierSheet Blue consists of a glass fiber-reinforced coating, with a fire classification of A1, made from non-combustible materials. Its dimensions are 950 mm x 2,000 mm, with a thickness of 2.4 mm. It weighs 2.8kg per m2.

The company claims an unlimited lifespan, as it is not exposed to weather conditions and is protected by the roofing.

“The BarrierSheet has also been tested by Kiwa-BDA for the NEN 7250:2021 and has recently been tested at ZAG with Grunde Jomaas and his team,” CEO Olivier Langejan told pv magazine.

The AllShield BarrierSheet has a fire classification of A1, ensuring that roofing systems with synthetic or bitumen roofing outperform the guidelines of NEN6063:2015 for the entire roof structure, according to the company.

“Testing for the FM4470/FM4478 will commence and be finished before Q3 2025,” said Langejan.