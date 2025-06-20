Comparing thermal runaway behavior of sodium-ion, lithium-ion batteries

From ESS News
Researchers from Germany’s Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg have analyzed and compared the thermal runaway characteristics in sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) and lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) with layered oxide cathodes.
Thermal runaway is a chain reaction that can occur in batteries when they overheat, potentially resulting in fire and explosion.“During thermal runaway, the components of the cell decompose, releasing combustible and toxic gases in addition to electrolyte vapors, particulate matter and heat,” explained the researchers.
They compared the thermal runaway behavior and gas release from SIBs and LIBs of layered oxide cathode. “Herein, 18650-type cylindrical SIBs of NFM cathode (layered oxide cathode) and 18650-type cylindrical LIBs of NMC cathode (layered oxide cathode) were forced into thermal runaway,” they added.
