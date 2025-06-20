Comparing thermal runaway behavior of sodium-ion, lithium-ion batteries

Scientists in Germany have analyzed the thermal runaway behavior of sodium-ion batteries and lithium-ion batteries inside a 10-L reaction vessel. They have thermally abused 30 samples, each under a different state of charge level, and have found that both types suffered from runaway when the charge is at least 50%.

A bloated cell-case and ejected mass

Image: Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Journal of Power Sources, CC BY 4.0

Share

From ESS News

Researchers from Germany’s Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg have analyzed and compared the thermal runaway characteristics in sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) and lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) with layered oxide cathodes.

Thermal runaway is a chain reaction that can occur in batteries when they overheat, potentially resulting in fire and explosion.“During thermal runaway, the components of the cell decompose, releasing combustible and toxic gases in addition to electrolyte vapors, particulate matter and heat,” explained the researchers.

They compared the thermal runaway behavior and gas release from SIBs and LIBs of layered oxide cathode. “Herein, 18650-type cylindrical SIBs of NFM cathode (layered oxide cathode) and 18650-type cylindrical LIBs of NMC cathode (layered oxide cathode) were forced into thermal runaway,” they added.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trina Solar reveals 841 W perovskite-silicon tandem PV module prototype
18 June 2025 China’s Trina Solar has unveiled a perovskite‑silicon tandem solar module prototype delivering 841 W and 27.1% efficiency, based on 210 mm tandem cell...