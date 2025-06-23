SECI launches tender for 1.2 GW of solar with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of storage

From pv magazine India

SECI has launched a tender for the development of 1.2 GW of ISTS-connected solar projects, integrated with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage systems, on a BOO basis.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders for the procurement of solar power from these projects. The power will then be sold to various buying entities across India, with SECI acting as an intermediary nodal agency facilitating back-to-back transactions between solar developers and buyers.

A developer must bid for a minimum cumulative capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 600 MW. The solar developer must install storage capacity of at least 0.5 MW/ 3 MWh for each 1 MW project capacity contracted under the PPA. The storage component may either be owned by the solar developer or tied-up separately with a third-party.

“The projects shall be located at the locations chosen by the developer at its own discretion of and cost, risk and responsibility. A single project can be set up at multiple locations with different delivery points,” said SECI in the tender document. “The ESS component needs to be co-located with the project, however, in case of a project located at multiple locations, the ESS needs to be co-located with at least one of the components.”