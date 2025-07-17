Sinovoltaics maps 68.4 GW of solar module capacity in India

The updated solar supply chain map of India published by Sinovoltaics, an internationally operating quality assurance firm headquartered in Hong Kong, indicates module capacity of 68.4 GW, cell capacity at 24.56 GW, and ingots at 14 GW.

There are 171 solar PV factory sites mapped in the new India Solar Supply Chain Map for 2025, which features information on each factory's capacity, location, owner, and planned output.

The analysts noted the country’s emerging role as a solar exporter, with companies like Vikram Solar and TATA Power expanding into the United States.

Domestic module production is at 68.4 GW, with growth targeting 120 GW by 2030. “Solar cell production currently stands at 24.6 GW and is expected to hit 65 GW within the same timeframe,” said the analysts, adding that ingot manufacturing is set to double from 14 GW to 28 GW, while polysilicon expansion has moderated due to declining global prices.

“India is rapidly becoming a global hub for solar manufacturing and exports. The addition of key manufacturers in our updated map reflects the industry’s dynamic expansion,” said Dricus de Rooij, Sinovoltaics Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Noting that in 2017 the country had just 3 GW in cell capacity and 8 GW for modules, the analysts attributed the growth mostly to government incentives, such as Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and strategic import duties, but the reliance on imported raw materials and advanced manufacturing equipment was flagged as an example of “ongoing self-reliance challenges.”

The Sinovoltaics supply chain map series includes reports on manufacturing hubs in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. It tracks production sites for PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon, including locations that have been closed or where capacity is on hold.

The data is sourced from publicly available sources, as well as Sinovoltaics’ contacts with manufacturers. The figures represent nameplate capacity.