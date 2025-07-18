German battery storage hits 22.1 GWh in H1

Germany’s battery storage capacity is rapidly expanding, nearing 2 million installations by the end of the first half of 2025.

Image: IKEA

From ESS News

Germany’s official registry of energy installations recorded nearly 2 million battery storage systems in operation at the end of the first half of 2025. This figure, now unofficially but safely surpassed into July , includes a gross power capacity of 14.535 GW and a usable storage capacity of nearly 22.1 GWh.

PV home storage systems constitute the majority of these installations, with 1.967 million small battery storage units (up to 20 kW) accounting for 11.5 GW of gross power and almost 18.3 GWh of usable capacity.

