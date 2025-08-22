The Hydrogen Stream: NGV to install 100% hydrogen-fueled linear generator

National Grid Ventures will install the “first commercially deployed, 100% hydrogen-fueled linear generator in the world” at its Northport Power Plant, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda) and the Long Island Power Authority (Lipa). “The linear generator produces power through a low-temperature, flameless chemical reaction and can be used during periods of peak demand. For the 12-month testing period, it will run on 100 percent green hydrogen, while undergoing rigorous testing. The linear generator is expected to be operational by September 2026,” said NGV. The generator can change fuels as a function of market conditions to minimise costs. “Keeping the grid reliable and resilient requires a broad range of energy sources, and this linear generator pilot at National Grid's Northport plant will add yet another flexible tool to protect against loss of generation capacity at critical times,” said Will Hazelip, president of National Grid Ventures, US.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $11 million in funding for five clean hydrogen research and development projects. “The awarded projects will demonstrate new technology designs, cost reductions associated with clean hydrogen storage and distribution, evaluate large-scale clean hydrogen storage opportunities, and deploy zero-emission hydrogen-powered transportation,” said the official website. Stony Brook University was awarded the largest chunk, over $4.9 million, for a low-pressure, ambient-temperature hydrogen storage system at Northwell Health Hospital “to improve resilience and reliability of the healthcare systems operation.”

Air Products said it has completed the first fill of the world's largest hydrogen sphere at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. “Air Products delivered over 50 trailer loads of liquid hydrogen – over 730,000 gallons in all – to NASA's new sphere. The NASA hydrogen sphere is the world's largest liquid hydrogen tank, measuring 90 feet tall and 83 feet in diameter. The hydrogen will be used to fuel NASA's Artemis missions,” said the US-based industrial gases company. NASA uses liquid hydrogen combined with liquid oxygen as fuel in cryogenic rocket engines.

Norwegian Hydrogen and GreenIron H2 have signed a strategic agreement to co-locate and build green hydrogen production plants and direct reduction furnaces at additional locations, after signing in October a deal for a furnace in Sandviken, Sweden. “Together with GreenIron, we are creating a scalable model for hydrogen-based industrial transformation, building on experience from our existing plants and collaboration,” said Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen.

Chile's Ministry of Finance has submitted the “Green Hydrogen Industry Promotion Bill (H2V)” to the Chamber of Deputies, an initiative signed jointly with two other ministries. The initiative proposes that companies producing in certain parts of the country will receive tax benefits. “In general terms, the project creates a temporary tax benefit consisting of a credit against the First Category Tax (IDPC), which will be available to companies that purchase green hydrogen (H2V) or any of its derivatives, such as ammonia or methanol, from local producers, for a total amount of up to $2.8 billion,” said the Ministry of Finance on its website.