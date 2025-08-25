ACEnergy signs 3 GWh battery supply deal with CATL

From pv magazine Australia

ACEnergy has struck a deal with CATL for the delivery of supply and integration services for three large-scale BESS projects in Australia.

The portfolio includes the Joel Joel and Little River projects being developed in Victoria, and the Yanco battery project planned for New South Wales (NSW), delivering 3 GWh of energy storage capacity.

Under the agreement, CATL will undertake the design, supply, testing, commissioning, and integration of the BESS, medium-voltage power stations (MVPS), inverters, power plant controllers (PPC), energy management systems (EMS), and data acquisition and monitoring systems (SCADA), along with full grid compliance.

ACLE Services will serve as the Balance of Plant (BoP) contractor, responsible for the civil and installation of all on-site construction activities.

The portfolio includes the 350 MW/700 MWh Joel Joel and Little River battery projects planned for Victoria, and the 250 MW/1,000 MWh Yanco battery projects in the Riverina region of NSW.

ACEnergy said all three projects are shovel-ready, with early works scheduled to commence later this year.

“The financial close process is now underway, with construction expected to begin in early 2026 and commercial operation planned for Q4 2027,” the company said in a statement.