Fluence expands US battery production with new Texas fab

German-American battery storage manufacturer Fluence has completed the “onshoring” of another part of its supply chain to the United States with the start of operations at a new fab in Houston, Texas.
Fluence, owned by German electronics giant Siemens and US utility AES Corp., has announced the start of production of thermal management systems, including HVAC and chiller equipment, for its Gridstack Pro products at the Houston site.
The move is part of a company strategy to “onshore production of every major product and component of a grid-scale battery energy storage system to the United States,” said the company, in a press release issued to publicize the development.
