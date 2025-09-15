Dow releases new silicone gel for high voltage PV

Michigan-headquartered materials science company Dow has released a new silicon gel that enables higher voltages in devices such as solar inverters, wind turbines and electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Dubbwed Dowsil EG-4175 Silicone Gel, the company says it resists temperatures up to 180 C for next-generation insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules.

“The launch supports key trends in EVs and renewable energy,” the company said in a statement. “In EVs, battery voltages are increasing from 400 V to 800 V. In PV panels and wind turbines, the power densities of inverters are increasing. This improves power efficiency and supports the handling of greater electrical loads. With higher junction temperature associated with higher voltages and greater electrical loads of the 7th generation IGBT technology, a silicone gel needs to have strong dielectric properties and enhanced thermal resistance.”

The U.S. company said that the novel material absorbs vibrations and has self-healing properties that repair small cracks without external intervention. It also features self-priming adhesion for enhanced module protection and cures at room temperatures, while heat-accelerated curing can also be used.

“Dow is upgrading our IGBT materials portfolio to address the emerging trend toward achieving higher power densities,” said Cathy Chu, global strategic marketing director, Consumer & Electronics, Dow. “With its higher-temperature resistance compared to incumbent materials, this new silicone gel will enable our customers to design and manufacture higher-density IGBT modules with greater power system efficiency.”