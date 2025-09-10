Enphase presents bidirectional EV charger

California-based microinverter giant Enphase Energy has presented its new bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charger architecture.

The company said in a statement that a product based on this architecture, named IQ Bidirectional EV Charger, is currently being designed for global markets and is expected to be available in the second half of 2026.

“The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger brings the family car into the home energy system,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “It’s simple to install, easy to control, and designed to deliver backup power and the ability to share energy with the grid for homeowners.”

The novel product supports both vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities. The charger connects to the DC port of the EV, with the inverter built into the charger rather than the car.

The system will use GaN-based grid-forming microinverters, targeting 400 V and 800 V EVs. It will be able to deliver up to 11.5 kW of bidirectional power. The connector cable will have a length of 7.5 m, with either type 1 CCS or NACS connector.

“The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger only needs to be paired with the IQ Meter Collar for a simple, powerful configuration that delivers home backup and grid services,” the company added. “Homeowners can start with just the charger and meter collar for the basic configuration and then expand over time by adding Enphase solar and batteries to build a complete energy system.”

The EV charger measures 65 cm x 40 cm x 18 cm and has a weight of up to 23 kg. It comes with a NEMA 3R enclosure rating and a 10-year warranty. It also features a black start operating mode, along with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to optimize charging and discharging by utilizing real-time electricity rates, solar production forecasts, and grid conditions.