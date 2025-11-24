Japan’s PV module shipments hit 1.28 GW as residential demand accelerates

Japan’s solar module shipments hit 1.28 GW in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by a sharp rise in residential demand that pushed domestic deliveries to 1.273 GW, up 111% from a year earlier, according to the JPEA, a trade group representing Japanese solar manufacturers.

Residential PV installations jumped 126%, offsetting weaker growth in commercial systems, the JPEA said in its latest quarterly report.

Foreign manufacturers continued to dominate the market, supplying 828 MW, or 65% of total shipments, up 114% year on year.

Japanese suppliers shipped 452 MW, maintaining a 35% share. Production remained overwhelmingly offshore, with 95% of modules manufactured outside Japan, said the JPEA.

The non-residential segment delivered 900 MW, up 105%, including 490 MW for large-scale power generation and 410 MW for general commercial use. Overseas shipments remained marginal at 6.5 MW, roughly two-thirds of last year’s level.

Modules rated 300 W and above accounted for most of the volume, totaling 1.131 GW for the quarter.

Japanese companies shipped 445 MW domestically, with 241 MW for residential use, 80 MW for power generation, and 125 MW for commercial sites.

Foreign companies supplied 828 MW domestically, including 132 MW for residential, 411 MW for power generation, and 285 MW for commercial installations.

The overall pattern reflects continuing reliance on foreign manufacturing, strong residential demand, and steady growth in large-scale solar projects, with domestic shipments led by the Southeast region, said the JPEA.

Japan aims to accelerate its energy transition by expanding renewable capacity, improving grid flexibility, and integrating emerging technologies such as perovskite solar and green hydrogen. The government has launched two new subsidy schemes, offering up to 75% cost support for perovskite modules and storage, to hit its target of 20 GW of perovskite capacity by 2040, according to the Ministry of the Environment.