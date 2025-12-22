The Hydrogen Stream: CMB.Tech secures China green ammonia offtake

CMB.Tech has signed an off-take agreement for green ammonia produced by CEEC Hydrogen Energy in Jilin Province, China, and will own a minority share in privately owned Jiangsu Andefu, one of China's largest ammonia supply chain companies. “In the first phase of the CEEC Songyuan project, approximately 158,000 tonnes of renewable ammonia will be produced annually. Construction of the project was completed at the end of September 2025, and commercial operation is planned for January 2026,” said the Belgium-based company. CMBT confirmed to pv magazine that the project in northeast China is the “world’s largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol project.” The company added that “CEEC Phase I has a total installed power generation capacity of 800 MW of integrated wind and solar”.

Gascade Gastransport has converted about 400 kilometers of existing natural gas pipelines in Germany for hydrogen transportation. The infrastructure, which converted pipelines with a diameter of 1.4 meters, establishes a North-South axis from the Baltic Sea region to Saxony-Anhalt, “forming a central part of the German hydrogen core network”, Gastransport has converted about 400 kilometers of existing natural gas pipelines in Germany for hydrogen transportation. The infrastructure, which converted pipelines with a diameter of 1.4 meters, establishes a North-South axis from the Baltic Sea region to Saxony-Anhalt, “forming a central part of the German hydrogen core network”, said the German company, explaining that hydrogen could be imported via the port of Rostock or produced on the Baltic coast, especially at the Lubmin site.

Hynetwork and two German companies, Thyssengas H2 and Gasunie Deutschland, signed an agreement to jointly develop a cross-border hydrogen transport infrastructure between the Netherlands and Germany. “The connection will largely consist of existing natural gas pipelines, that will be repurposed for hydrogen transport”, said the three companies, adding that the agreement sets out schedule, location, capacity, and other specifications. Hynetwork is a subsidiary of Gasunie, a Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company.

Deutsche ReGas, which was selected by the state of Baden-Württemberg to receive funding for the “H₂ Hub Bruchsal” hydrogen project, accepted the grant agreement this week. “The funding, amounting to around ten million euros, will go towards the construction of a 15 MW electrolyzer in Bruchsal, which is expected to supply 1,200–2,250 tons of green hydrogen annually to companies and municipal customers in the region from 2028 onwards”, said the German gas company. The Deutsche ReGas project is part of the German state's first call for funding, which will create 55 megawatts of new electrolysis capacity in Baden-Württemberg. The state is providing a total of 50.7 million euros for eight selected projects.

An international consortium of 38 scientists published a paper in Nature concluding that rising global emissions of hydrogen over the past three decades have added to the planet’s warming temperatures and amplified the impact of methane. “More hydrogen means fewer detergents in the atmosphere, causing methane to persist longer and, therefore, warm the climate longer,” said lead study author Zutao Ouyang, an assistant professor of ecosystem modeling at Auburn University. As underlined by Stanford researchers, hydrogen interacts with other gases and indirectly heats the atmosphere roughly 11 times faster than carbon dioxide during the first 100 years after release, and around 37 times faster during the first 20 years. “The biggest driver of hydrogen increase in the atmosphere is the oxidation of increasing atmospheric methane,” said Stanford’s Robert Jackson. In other words, methane breaks down into hydrogen in the atmosphere, and an increasing concentration of methane translates into a higher concentration of hydrogen. Hydrogen, in turn, means that methane emissions persist longer.