The Hydrogen Stream: Repsol, Sunfire advance 200 MW of green H2 in Spain

Repsol has approved its second 100 MW electrolyzer at the Petronor industrial complex in Bilbao. “The electrolyzer will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually, which will mainly be used at the company’s Petronor refinery outside Bilbao in Northern Spain,” said the Spanish oil and gas company, adding that the new plant for producing renewable hydrogen will require an investment of €292 million ($347.9 million). The company did not explain the timing of the installation.

Sunfire said it will supply two 100 MW electrolyzers for renewable hydrogen projects in Spain. The first project, led by Repsol and Enagás Renovable, will install a 100 MW electrolyzer near Repsol’s industrial complex in Cartagena. The second 100 MW plant will be located at Petronor’s refinery in Muskiz (Bilbao), which is owned by Repsol and Kutxabank,” said the German company. For each of the two 100 MW projects, Sunfire will deliver ten of its 10 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer modules.

Matteco and Dunia Innovations have kicked off a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of catalyst layers used inside AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) electrolyzers. “Matteco contributes deep expertise in electrocatalysts, functional inks, and scalable electrodes, while Dunia brings its AI-guided experimentation platform, which helps test and compare many different material options quickly and consistently, under conditions that reflect how real electrolyzers operate,” said Spain-based Matteco. Dunia Innovations is based in Germany.

The European Commission said it will allocate nearly €650 million in grants to help finance 14 cross-border energy infrastructure projects. More than €176 million will be dedicated to boost hydrogen infrastructure. “The grant of €120 million for the hydrogen storage in Gronau project in Germany marks the first time CEF funding will be used for a works project for hydrogen,” said the European executive body, adding that other hydrogen projects in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovakia will receive grants to support studies.

Tubos Reunidos (TR) said it is developing a seamless pipe that meets the specific requirements of the hydrogen sector. “The project aims to develop a 1.25 MW experimental portable electrolyzer, conceived as an enabling solution for the supply of green hydrogen to final industrial users,” said Eurometal, the European federation of steel tubes and metals distribution and trading. “The initiative is being led by a Basque consortium including Tubos Reunidos, ArcelorMittal Sestao, Sarralle, ABC Compresores, Matz-Erreka, Flubetech Coatings, Mugape, Sener, Team Group, Torraval Cooling, and Zigor Corporación.”

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and thyssenkrupp nucera have entered into a new cooperation to accelerate the development of green hydrogen and Power-to-X (PtX) markets in India. “India is one of the most promising future markets for green hydrogen electrolysis. This cooperation enables us to deepen our understanding of the local market and engage more closely with India’s hydrogen ecosystem. It also reflects our strong commitment to supporting India’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission,” said Kiran Paul Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India.

Greenzo Energy India has secured the contract for India’s first port-based 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla. The project has been awarded to Oswal Greenzo Energies, the JV between Oswal Energies Limited and Greenzo Energy India Limited. “Designed on an EPC basis, the project is scalable beyond the initial 5 MW up to 10 MW and is expected to produce approximately 800 tonnes of green hydrogen annually,” said Greenzo Energy.

Orlen has entered into cooperation agreements with three Finnish partners for the production and supply of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives. “The agreements signed with ABO Energy Suomi, Nordic Ren-Gas and VolagHy Kuopio SPV will help secure hydrogen supplies during a period of growing demand in the years ahead,” said Orlen.

Powerhouse Energy (PHE) has secured a site on Silverwood Business Park in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on which the company submitted a planning application for a 40-ton per day (TPD) waste-to hydrogen facility. The site, 1.98 acres, will use a pilot unit.