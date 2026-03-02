Osaki Electric signs EMS development pact with Kyocera, Taiwan Plastics

Osaki Electric Co., a Tokyo‑based EMS specialist, has signed an agreement with Kyocera Corp. and two Taiwan Plastics Group affiliates to formalize a joint development structure for its AI-controlled energy management system. The companies said they aim to conclude a final contract by the end of December 2026.

The “SmaRe:C” system concept integrates EMS, battery storage and a power conditioner with an edge AI terminal to optimize electricity procurement and renewable energy utilization for corporate customers in Japan, according to an online statement.

The platform uses solar generation data, day-ahead wholesale electricity prices from the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX), and weather forecasts to control battery charge and discharge cycles. It is designed to reduce exposure to price volatility and increasing on-site renewable consumption.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Formosa Smart Energy Tech (FSETC) will manufacture LFP battery cells and modules for the system, while Taiwan Plastics Japan New Energy Co. (FBEC) will handle domestic sales of the storage units. Kyocera will supply solar generation equipment for integration into the EMS platform.

Osaki Electric said it signed a partnership agreement with FSETC and FBEC in April 2025 covering development, manufacturing and sales support for SmaRe:C.

The companies said the new agreement expands the framework to include solar supply, positioning the EMS as a coordinated solution spanning generation, storage and AI-based control in Japan’s liberalized electricity market.

The companies said the agreement confirms mutual intent to cooperate on development and does not constitute a final contract. They plan to continue discussing the matter throughout the course of this year.