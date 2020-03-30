Jinko joins Covid-19 fight

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has just announced it will donate a million units of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to nations in the eye of the Covid-19 storm.
The Shanghai-based company this morning announced the first 50,000 units were shipped yesterday with the help of Chinese local authorities, the Red Cross and other charities.
The module giant said it would ship the PPE to Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Portugal, Norway and the U.K. and would not refuse appeals for help from hospitals.
The move comes after the company donated RMB12 million ($1.69 million) to a fund set up by the Red Cross to help medical and health care workers in the front line of the battle against the coronavirus in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Shanghai.
Covid-19
Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.