The Hydrogen Stream: Namibia to launch $10 billion hydrogen project

The Namibian government has approved an agreement with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy to develop and operate sub-Saharan Africa's largest green hydrogen project. With a total capital investment of $10 billion, the project is expected to produce 2 million tons of green ammonia annually for regional and global markets. The feasibility and implementation agreement between Hyphen and the government is set to be signed this week, in cooperation with German investors.

Plug Power has secured three 5 MW electrolyzer projects with Ardagh Glass Limmared in Sweden, Hydro Havrand in Norway, and APEX Group in Germany. The projects mark the inaugural use of large-scale green hydrogen in glass manufacturing, aluminum recycling, and steel production. With a production capacity exceeding 2 tons per day, Plug Power says its standardized turnkey system is unmatched in the market. Thyssenkrupp Nucera has partnered with H2 Green Steel to establish Europe's inaugural large-scale green steel plant. The project in Boden, northern Sweden, will deploy standardized 20 MW electrolysis modules, enabling a capacity of more than 700 MW. This collaboration will also result in one of Europe's largest water electrolysis facilities, said Thyssenkrupp Nucera. Operations will start by the end of 2025, with a gradual scale-up in 2026. During the initial phase, the plant will produce 2.5 million tons of green steel, with a projected increase to 5 million tons by 2030.

An international research team have proposed the use of solid nitrogen or oxygen to recycle cold energy in the hydrogen liquefaction supply chain. The researchers – from Austria, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea – said the process involves re-gasifying hydrogen upon arrival, generating solid nitrogen or oxygen. These solids are then transported back to a hydrogen liquefaction facility within the liquid hydrogen carrier, effectively reducing energy consumption for cooling gaseous hydrogen. They noted a significant energy reduction of 25.4% with N2 and a saving of 27.3% with O2. The team concluded that solid air hydrogen liquefaction (SAHL) could serve as the crucial component for a global hydrogen economy. They published their findings in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $10 million initiative to advance innovative clean hydrogen R&D and demonstration projects in hard-to-electrify sectors. “This solicitation is open to fund projects proposed by New York-based entities that are also actively applying for federal clean hydrogen funding opportunities,” said Hochul.

Lifte H2 and Cratos have agreed to collaborate on hydrogen solutions for utilities and industrial customers. “Industry collaboration is necessary in order to unlock the full potential of a hydrogen economy,” said Paul Karzel, Lifte H2 head of industry relations.