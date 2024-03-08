The Hydrogen Stream: Mitsui tests MAN B&W engine on hydrogen

Mitsui said that it has successfully run a 50-bore MAN B&W two-stroke engine on hydrogen at its Tamano facility in Japan, which it claims is a world-first for the maritime industry. ” Mitsui converted one of the four cylinders of an MAN B&W ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine to hydrogen operation,” said MAN Energy Solutions. “The hydrogen was supplied from a hydrogen gas-supply system that MITSUI developed in 2023.” The companies reported stable operation at various loads and operating conditions, including successful hydrogen combustion up to 100% load.

HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (KSOE) and 3M have signed a joint research project agreement to develop large liquid hydrogen storage tanks using Glass Bubbles from 3M. “The collaborative research will focus on developing a high-performance vacuum insulation system for liquified hydrogen storage and transportation,” said 3M.

Bloom Energy and Shell have agreed to jointly study decarbonization solutions. They will use Bloom Energy's proprietary hydrogen electrolyzer technology to develop replicable, large-scale, solid oxide electrolyzer (SOEC) systems to produce hydrogen for potential use at Shell assets. “According to an independent analysis, Bloom now has the largest operating electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in the world of any electrolysis technology, double that of its closest rival,” said California-based Bloom Energy.

Centrica has finished working on a 20 MW hydrogen-blend-ready gas-fired peaking plant in Worcestershire, England. It said it has transformed the previously decommissioned Redditch power plant. “The site is under final testing, with first generation likely in mid-March 2024,” said the UK company.

Sunfire said it has decided to spin off its fuel cell business, under the name “new enerday.” It said that by restructuring its corporate framework, the two entities will be able to tackle the challenges of their respective markets. Sunfire CEO Nils Aldag said the company is now entirely allocating its resources to electrolysis projects and the advancement of its pressurized alkaline and high-temperature SOEC electrolyzers.

S&B said it has finished building the largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen production facility in the United States for Plug Powerin Woodbine, Georgia. It said it “features the largest operating proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer deployment” in the United States. It claimed that it can produce 15 metric tons of liquefied hydrogen per day for customers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot: It said it will support material handling operations, fuel cell electric vehicle fleets, and stationary power applications.