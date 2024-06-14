The Hydrogen Stream: Lower costs needed for competitive green hydrogen

The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) said that considerable reductions in unit capital costs, electricity costs, and electricity grid tariffs are needed to reach competitive production costs for green hydrogen. TNO said the price of hydrogen is higher than expected. “Electrolyzer projects of 100 MW to 200 MW for which one would like to take a final investment decision and would like to start construction in 2024 in the Netherlands, face an LCoH of the order €12 ($12.81)/kg to €14/kg, without taking into account any form of subsidy, or revenues from electrolyzer operations,” said TNO. In the most favorable cases, the LCoH could decrease to €10/kg.

Meld Energy has secured approval from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to construct a GBP 250 million ($320 million), 100 MW green hydrogen production facility at Saltend in Hull, England. They will build the facility at Saltend Chemicals Park, a hub for chemical businesses like BP Petrochemicals Technology, Vivergo Fuels, Yara, Mitsubishi Chemicals UK, Ineos, and Air Products. In April, Meld Energy submitted a bid for funding from the government's Hydrogen Production Business Model. “Successful schemes are expected to be announced later this year, with the government aiming to support up to 875 megawatts of hydrogen production in total,” said Meld Energy.

Hyvia, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug, has partnered with Hype to accelerate decarbonized hydrogen mobility. “This partnership covers the entire ecosystem of H2 mobility: the supply of decarbonized hydrogen, H2 refueling stations, and hydrogen vehicles,” said Hyvia. Its 1 MW electrolyzer will supply Hype's Paris refueling station with green hydrogen. Hype will deploy two more hydrogen stations by year-end and will use at least nine more hydrogen vans from Hyvia.

MissionH24 has developed the new H24EVO hydrogen-electric prototype car. Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and co-president of MissionH24, said it demonstrates a hydrogen-electric prototype capable of competing with conventional thermal cars. The prototype will reportedly race for the first time in early 2025. The car features two 700 bar hydrogen tanks with a capacity of 7.8 kg, a 400 kW lithium battery, and a 300 kW net Symbol fuel cell multi-stacks. TotalEnergies, Michelin, OPmobility, Dietsmann, and Richard Mille are partners in the project.

Popular content

The European Commission said the domestic leg of the second auction of the European Hydrogen Bank will have a €1.2 billion budget after the stakeholder consultation. It will announce this by the end of the year. Tim McPhie, a spokesperson for the European executive body, said the total value of the auctions, including the international leg, is €3 billion.

The US Department of Energy's (DoE's) Office of Technology Transitions and the Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) has unveiled a new program, the TCF Open Voucher Call, that connects the public with researchers at DoE national laboratories. “This single-phase call will award up to 21 teams with a technical assistance voucher of up to $100,000, redeemable at one of eight national labs,“ said the DoE. Separately, the department's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) has also launched a new web website.