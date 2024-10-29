The Hydrogen Stream: TE H2 to secure land for 1 GW Chbika project in Morocco

TE H2, a venture between TotalEnergies and EREN Group, has signed a preliminary contract with Morocco to reserve land for the Chbika hydrogen project in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region near the Atlantic coast. This agreement allows TE H2, along with Danish companies Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and A.P. Møller Capital, to launch pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) studies. The project aims to build 1 GW of onshore solar and wind capacity to produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia per year for the European market through the electrolysis of desalinated seawater.

European Energy has inaugurated its green hydrogen plant near Esbjerg, Denmark, marking the Danish company's first venture into large-scale hydrogen production using renewable energy. Søborg-based European Energy said it completed construction in June 2024 and plans to add two additional electrolyzers, with the next expected to be installed in 2025. When all three electrolyzers are operational, the plant will have a total capacity of 12 MW and an expected annual production of 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen.

NEL has opened an extended and automated proton exchange membrane (PEM) facility in Wallingford, Connecticut. The Norwegian original equipment manufacturer said the new facility will produce 10 times more PEM electrolyzers at 30% less cost than at its old factory. Expected to begin production in early 2025, the facility will boost NEL’s annual capacity to produce PEM electrolyzers from 50 MW to 500 MW.

Hyundai Engineering and Construction has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the South Australian government at its headquarters in Seoul. The company said that the MoU will pave the way for collaboration in renewables, hydrogen, housing, and infrastructure with the Australian state.

Sonatrach and Sonelgaz have signed an agreement with Germany’s VNG, Italy’s Snam and Seacorridor, and Austria’s Verbund Green Hydrogen to assess the viability and profitability of an integrated green hydrogen production project in Algeria. The partners aims to supply the European market via the SoutH2 Corridor.

Helen has selected Sweden's Afry to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for large-scale hydrogen production in Helsinki, Finland. The Finnish energy company aims to determine the conditions under which green hydrogen production at the site would be viable.