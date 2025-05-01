Roofit Solar switches to TOPcon, adds color, and pitches PV to Prince of Wales

Estonian manufacturer Roofit.Solar has made the switch to TOPcon and unveiled plans to add a new range of colored metal roof panels with integrated monocrystalline solar cells. Chief growth officer (CGO) Greg Grace told pv magazine the expanded range brings more power and aesthetic options to the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) segment.

Making the shift from passivated emitted rear contact (PERC) BIPV panels to TOPcon has added 30 W per square meter to Roofit.Solar’s range in power rating terms, Grace said, while the launch of colored panels is “big news” for a business with a focus on aesthetics.

Roofit.Solar’s new core range of black BIPV solar roof panels has a comparable output to a typical TOPcon panel, Grace said, with a power rating of 190 W/m². The new color variants will have slightly less output depending on the color selected, he added, but more aesthetic options should expand the range of buildings where installation would be possible. The colored range includes Terracotta Red, Copper Green and Slate Grey variants with power ratings of 136.2 W/m², 151.4 W/m² and 174.1 W/m² respectively. Roofit.Solar confirmed the ratings are preliminary, but expected to be confirmed during certification.

Roofit.Solar has already deployed the PERC variant of its BIPV solution on heritage properties in compliance with listed building regulations, such as an 80 kW installation at Estonia’s national library and a 45 kW rooftop for the University of Tartu. Grace sees even more opportunity in the retrofit market in the years ahead, particularly as new building regulations in the European Union and other markets come into force – setting new standards for energy efficiency.

“If we look at the UK, roughly 40% of homes were built before World War 2, so you have quite a big building stock that’s older. One in five homes in the UK, probably in Germany as well, are heritage or protected sites and you can’t easily put solar on your roof. Homeowners are looking for a solution,” Grace said.

For commercial and industrial properties, weight can be a key consideration and particularly when retrofitting. Grace claimed Roofit.Solar’s panels can offer 30% weight reduction when compared to installing a new roof with mounted modules. The company’s black double-seam Velario Slim solar roof panels and black click-seam NuClick 2.0 panels weigh 11.3 kg in the 471 mm x 1402 mm variant and 16.5 kg for the 471 x 2044 mm panel. The smaller panels have a rated power of 120 W and the larger 180 W.

Beyond building regulations, energy security concerns could also drive demand for BIPV solutions according to Grace, who said Roofit.Solar has carried out three installations in Ukraine to date, with more in the pipeline. The PV integrated roofs were installed on family-style homes in Ukraine which will house foster families caring for children orphaned in the war.

“That’s something important when you’re looking at solar, to have energy security and energy independence,” he said.

Grace also had an opportunity to discuss the company’s work with the Prince of Wales on his first diplomatic visit to Estonia. The United Kingdom has quickly become a focus for Roofit.Solar and is now the number one market for the company since launching in the country in 2024. Emphasizing the possibilities he sees for UK BIPV, Grace showed the future king a digital mock-up of Westminster Abbey with Roofit.Solar panels installed.

There are plans for greater deployment outside of Europe, too. Roofit.Solar will soon enter the United States market with a product certified according to UL standards, with intentions to launch during summer 2025.

More BIPV products are also in the pipeline, including a BIPV panel with anti-glare glass, which Grace said are being developed to meet demand for airport installations and other applications requiring anti-glare solutions.

Prince William isn’t the only royal to have shown interest in the company’s products either. “We have quoted some palaces with our panels, not in the UK, but hopefully we will,” said Grace.

Established in Tallinn in 2016, Roofit.Solar manufactures its products in Estonia and China and has installed PV-integrated metal standing seam roofs on more than 2,000 rooftops worldwide, according to Grace. All research and development work is carried out in the Estonian capital.