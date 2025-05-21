Global battery storage deployments hit nearly 9 GWh in April, says Rho Motion

From ESS News

Market intelligence firm Rho Motion, the downstream arm of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, says it tracked nearly 9 GWh of new global battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity entering commercial operations in April 2025. This came from a total of 3,333 MW/8,890 MWh of grid-scale projects.

According to Rho Motion’s “Battery Energy Stationary Storage Monthly Database,” this April capacity is 13% higher than in the same period in 2024, though it marks the lowest deployment month in 2025 so far, potentially due to industry seasonality. The data also indicates that global deployments were more evenly distributed across geolocations than during the first quarter of the year.

