Spanish lab develops sodium-ion cell with sustainable materials

From ESS News
Spanish nonprofit research body ITE has made a prototype sodium ion battery cell using materials “selected for their high potential, and has developed a separator based on sustainable polymers.”
ITE said the cell was developed as part of the SOSBAT project – funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation via an agreement with the government of Valencia – which researches sodium-ion technology as an alternative to lithium-ion energy storage and also considers the reuse of end-of-life batteries.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.