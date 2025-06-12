Spanish lab develops sodium-ion cell with sustainable materials

Spanish nonprofit research body ITE has made a prototype sodium ion battery cell using materials “selected for their high potential, and has developed a separator based on sustainable polymers.”

ITE said the cell was developed as part of the SOSBAT project – funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation via an agreement with the government of Valencia – which researches sodium-ion technology as an alternative to lithium-ion energy storage and also considers the reuse of end-of-life batteries.