Tesla deploys 9.6 GWh in Q2, Nevada cell plant nears completion

Tesla deployed 9.6 GWh of battery storage in the second quarter of 2025, with year-to-date volumes up nearly 50% from 2024. The company recorded flat quarterly growth and says its 10 GWh Nevada cell factory is close to completion.

Tesla said last week that it deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter of 2025. The company also recently shared a video of its nearly complete 10 GWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell factory in Nevada.

