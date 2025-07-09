The Hydrogen Stream: eCap Marine to supply fuel cells for marine vessels

eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen propulsion systems for two bulk carriers for Norway’s Møre Sjø and two short-sea container vessels for global logistics firm Samskip. Samskip’s vessels, under construction in India, will use 2.3 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. Møre Sjø’s vessels, under construction in Turkey, will measure 85 meters and have a deadweight of 4,000 tons. They are set to feature 1.7 MW hydrogen fuel cells and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

John Cockerill said that the Belfort Commercial Court has approved its offer to acquire part of McPhy’s assets in France, ensuring continued operation of the Belfort Gigafactory. McPhy filed for bankruptcy protection in June, and John Cockerill Hydrogen submitted a bid to acquire the Belfort site, along with the company’s technologies and intellectual property. “The integration of McPhy’s expertise into John Cockerill Hydrogen is intended to accelerate the development of future generations of electrolyzers,” said the Belgian company.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger (MHIET) has launched a new gas cogeneration system co-developed with Toho Gas. The unit can co-fire hydrogen at a maximum of 15% by volume, with a power output of 450 kW. MHIET said the companies adapted the GS6R2 city gas mono-firing engine by modifying its fuel gas and engine control systems to enable hydrogen co-firing. They conducted more than 500 hours of demonstration testing.

HysetCo has expanded the distribution capacity of its Paris-Orly airport hydrogen station to 1 ton per day. Thd project is the result of a collaboration with Groupe ADP and is supported by the French government, the European CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) Transport program, and the Île-de-France Region, said the French hydrogen company.