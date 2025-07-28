New battery maker builds Czech factory with European software

From ESS News

Europe is getting a new battery manufacturer: GAZ Energy. In the eastern Czech city of Bohumín, near the Polish border, a new production facility for battery storage solutions is being established.

Chemical producer Bochemie and battery manufacturer GAZ GmbH are working together with energy trading firm Second Foundation to set up an integration line for containerized batteries. Stephan Lehrke, head of Second Foundation Germany, confirmed the project in an interview with pv magazine.

