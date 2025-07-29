India’s MSEDCL tenders 2 GW/4 GWh of grid-connected battery storage

From pv magazine India

India's MSEDCL has launched a tender to select developers for installing 2 GW/4 GWh of BESS across MSEDCL-designated sites connected to the intra-state transmission system.

The systems must support a two-hour discharge duration and be capable of two charge-discharge cycles per day. The minimum bid size is 100 MW/200 MWh.

Selected developers will build, own and operate the BESS facilities, which must be available to MSEDCL for charging and discharging on an on-demand basis. MSEDCL aims to use the storage systems to support state distribution companies during peak and off-peak hours. Land will be provided on a right-of-use basis for an annual lease of INR 1 per plot.

MSEDCL will sign a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders.

According to the tender, independent BESS developers and existing renewable energy developers with valid power purchase agreements (PPAs) for intra-state projects are eligible. Those developers may set up DC-coupled BESS co-located with their renewable energy projects under the PPA. These systems must be charged exclusively from the co-located solar installation via DC-to-DC charging and will use the existing grid evacuation arrangement.

For non-co-located BESS projects, MSEDCL will provide AC input for charging.