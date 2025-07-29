India’s MSEDCL tenders 2 GW/4 GWh of grid-connected battery storage

India’s Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has issued a tender for 2 GW/4 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at sites connected to the intra-state grid. Developers will be selected to deploy the systems across MSEDCL-designated locations.

Image: Shivaprakash Yaragal, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine India

India's MSEDCL has launched a tender to select developers for installing 2 GW/4 GWh of BESS across MSEDCL-designated sites connected to the intra-state transmission system.

The systems must support a two-hour discharge duration and be capable of two charge-discharge cycles per day. The minimum bid size is 100 MW/200 MWh.

Selected developers will build, own and operate the BESS facilities, which must be available to MSEDCL for charging and discharging on an on-demand basis. MSEDCL aims to use the storage systems to support state distribution companies during peak and off-peak hours. Land will be provided on a right-of-use basis for an annual lease of INR 1 per plot.

MSEDCL will sign a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders.

According to the tender, independent BESS developers and existing renewable energy developers with valid power purchase agreements (PPAs) for intra-state projects are eligible. Those developers may set up DC-coupled BESS co-located with their renewable energy projects under the PPA. These systems must be charged exclusively from the co-located solar installation via DC-to-DC charging and will use the existing grid evacuation arrangement.

For non-co-located BESS projects, MSEDCL will provide AC input for charging.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Australia expands Capacity Investment Scheme to target 40 GW of renewables
29 July 2025 The Australian federal government is scaling up its support for renewables, expanding its flagship Capacity Investment Scheme in a bid to accelerate t...