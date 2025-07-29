India’s MSEDCL tenders 2 GW/4 GWh of grid-connected battery storage

From pv magazine India
India's MSEDCL has launched a tender to select developers for installing 2 GW/4 GWh of BESS across MSEDCL-designated sites connected to the intra-state transmission system.
The systems must support a two-hour discharge duration and be capable of two charge-discharge cycles per day. The minimum bid size is 100 MW/200 MWh.
Selected developers will build, own and operate the BESS facilities, which must be available to MSEDCL for charging and discharging on an on-demand basis. MSEDCL aims to use the storage systems to support state distribution companies during peak and off-peak hours. Land will be provided on a right-of-use basis for an annual lease of INR 1 per plot.
MSEDCL will sign a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders.
According to the tender, independent BESS developers and existing renewable energy developers with valid power purchase agreements (PPAs) for intra-state projects are eligible. Those developers may set up DC-coupled BESS co-located with their renewable energy projects under the PPA. These systems must be charged exclusively from the co-located solar installation via DC-to-DC charging and will use the existing grid evacuation arrangement.
For non-co-located BESS projects, MSEDCL will provide AC input for charging.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.