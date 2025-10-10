SolarPower Europe suspends exclusion proceedings for Huawei

European trade body SolarPower Europe has suspended exclusion proceedings launched in May against Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Huawei.

At the time, the association said the move followed a European Commission decision to restrict meetings with industry groups that include Huawei among their members.

SolarPower Europe said Huawei has not been excluded after agreeing to limit its participation in certain association activities.

“Huawei has undertaken not to actively participate in SolarPower Europe activities to ensure that SolarPower Europe maintains unrestricted access to EU institutions and other stakeholders and can conduct its activities without limitation,” a SolarPower Europe spokesperson told pv magazine. “This includes not participating in SolarPower Europe workstreams or the Advocacy Committee.”

The European Commission decided to cut off contact with trade associations representing Huawei’s interests, citing an ongoing corruption investigation into the company.

“SolarPower Europe is fully committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in all our activities. We strictly condemn any form of bribery or corruption as enshrined in SolarPower Europe's Statutes,” said the association spokesperson.

The Chinese PV inverter supplier has previously denied wrongdoing, stating that it maintains “a zero-tolerance approach toward bribery and corruption.”