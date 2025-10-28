Schneider Electric unveils 200 kWh C&I battery storage system

Schneider Electric has introduced a modular 200 kWh battery energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) users, scalable up to 2 MWh across 10 units.

Schneider Boost Pro

Image: Schneider Electric

ESS News

France-based Schneider Electric has launched a new battery energy storage system (BESS) for C&I applications. The Schneider Boost Pro uses lithium-ferrophosphate (LFP) prismatic cells and offers a usable capacity of 200 kWh per unit.

“Scalable from 200 kWh to 2 MWh, by combining up to 10 units, Schneider Boost Pro is part of Schneider Electric’s end-to-end solution to optimize energy operations as demand grows,” the company said. “It is a solution that supports the energy transition by delivering energy storage capabilities that enhance flexibility, stability, and efficiency in power supply across industrial and commercial buildings.”

