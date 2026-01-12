Germany adds 6.57 GWh of battery storage in 2025, total hits 24 GWh

From ESS News

Around 530,000 new battery storage systems totaling about 5.84 GWh have been commissioned and registered in Germany, with late registrations expected to lift added capacity to 6.57 GWh. That would mark an increase of roughly 500 MWh, or 8%, from 2024, signaling a return to growth after last year’s decline.

A comparison of battery storage systems registered and commissioned in 2024 (excluding late registrations) with the latest figures for 2025 shows divergent trends across market segments. While expansion in the home storage segment has declined compared with the same period last year, the industrial storage segment continues to grow steadily, and the large-scale storage segment is experiencing dynamic growth.

The home storage segment recorded an expansion of 4.19 GWh in 2025, representing a decline of 6.4% compared with the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.