Eight tracker manufacturers make products compatible with 210mm solar modules

Two weeks after disclosing a list with all major inverter manufacturers that unveiled new devices or upgraded products for solar panels based on 210mm silicon wafers, Chinese solar module provider Trina Solar has now revealed that eight of the world's largest tracker makers have also made their products compatible with the 210mm modules.

Including its own tracker business, Trina has listed China's Archtech and US providers Array Technologies, Gamechange Solar and Nextracker, Germany”s Ideematec, and Spanish manufacturers Soltec and PV Hardware.

“The tracker and module compatibility approvals from these global leaders in the tracker field demonstrate their recognition of the 210 modules’ high value and strong support in terms of comprehensive collaboration to facilitate the grid parity globally,” Trina said in a statement. “On the other hand, the compatibility with ultra-high power modules will also raise the tracker’s system value and contributes to reducing costs in various scenarios.”

The company also defined the achieved compatibility of trackers as another industry-wide strategic move that advances the application of 210 ultra-high-power module products on the system side.

The list of all inverter manufacturers that are now making devices compatible with 210mm panels included Chinese conglomerate Huawei, Chinese manufacturers Sineng Electric and Sungrow, Germany-based SMA and other producers such as GoodWe, Ginlong and Kstar.

Trina Solar began producing its first modules relying on 210mm wafers in January 2020. In July, it also launched, together with Risen Energy and JA Solar, the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which aimed to cross the 600 W module output threshold.