The Hydrogen Stream: PV-wind hybrids cut LCOH by 70%

Portuguese and Italian researchers said the LCOH is lower onshore than offshore due to the cost structure and capacity factor. “The averages for Italy and Portugal are respectively €7.25 ($7.78)/kg and €6.85/kg (onshore), €15.81/kg and €10.48/kg (offshore),” said researchers from Portugal and Italy. They added that single configurations obtained LCOH reductions of up to 7% and 11% (offshore) and 29% and 27% (onshore). “Hybrid onshore configurations, where both solar and wind power plants are connected to the electrolyzer, generated the highest reductions in the cost of producing hydrogen—the LCOH decreased as much as 52% in Italy and 70% in Portugal,” the team wrote in “Optimal sizing of renewables-to-hydrogen systems in a suitable-site-selection geospatial framework: The case study of Italy and Portugal,” which was published in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews.

Lhyfe has delivered 350 kg of green hydrogen to Géométhane for hydrogen injection tests in salt caverns in Manosque, France. The injection, which was completed within the day, aims to show how hydrogen behaves. The hydrogen will remain in the storage well for observation for several weeks, said Lhyfe.

Nordex Electrolyzers has inaugurated a test bench in its plant at Lumbier, Spain, presenting its first in-house-developed prototype of a 500 kW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer. The prototype was designed, manufactured, and assembled in Navarra. “The 500 kW prototype presented can produce more than 10 kg/h of hydrogen with an energy consumption of less than 50 kWh/kg,” said the joint venture between the authorities in Navarra and Germany-based Nordex. The company aims to have the final design of its serializable megawatt-scale product available by 2026.

Volkswagen and Vulcan Green Steel have agreed to work together onlow-carbon steel. “The fully vertically integrated production of flat steel in Oman will extend from mined iron ore to own generation of green energy and production of green hydrogen all the way to secondary metallurgy of the finished steel,” said Volkswagen. Vulcan Green Steel is a subsidiary of Jindal Steel.

Popular content

Wärtsilä has launched what it claims is the world's first large-scale, 100% hydrogen-ready, engine power plant. “The new engine power plant is a significant step beyond existing technology, which can run on natural gas and 25 vol% hydrogen blends,” said the Finnish technology company. Its 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant concept, based on the Wärtsilä 31 engine platform , has been certified by TÜV SÜD. It reportedly synchronizes with the grid within 30 seconds from the start command.

Germany‘s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) is conducting a public market consultation on the design of a second call for tenders. “A second tender is currently being planned. This is a further development of the first round of the “H2Global” instrument launched in 2022, for which up to 900 million euros were earmarked,” said the BMWK, adding it will provide up to 3.53 billion euros for the “H2Global” hydrogen promotion program in the coming years.