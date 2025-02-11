The Hydrogen Stream: TalusAg starts green ammonia production in Iowa

TalusAg, a subsidiary of Talus Renewables, has started commercial green ammonia production in Iowa using what it calls the first and only modular systems in North America. TalusAg CEO Hiro Iwanaga said import tariffs could disrupt fertilizer supply chains and harm American farmers, emphasizing the company's commitment to supporting local communities with domestically produced green ammonia. He added that the company's partnership with Landus strengthens US supply chain resilience. Supported by federal clean hydrogen tax credits, TalusAg's system produces up to 20 tons of ammonia per day.

Iberdrola España and BP have started building Spain’s largest green hydrogen project, a €70 million ($72.4 million) 25 MW plant set to begin operations in the second half of 2026. Iberdrola said the project will use renewable electricity from its photovoltaic and wind farms through a power purchase agreement.

Cummins said it has agreed to supply a 100 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for BP's Lingen green hydrogen project in Germany. It will be BP's largest hydrogen facility to date. Indiana-based Cummins said the system will include 20 PEM Hylyzer-1000 electrolyzer units, the largest assembled by its Accelera division.

Element Materials Technology has invested $10 million in hydrogen testing infrastructure across six locations – three in the United Kingdom (Aberdeen, Hitchin, and Kemble), two in the United States (Houston and California), and one in Italy (Milan). The London-based company said the facilities will support the full technology lifecycle, from early design to qualification of complete systems.

Solaris has delivered the first 37 of 137 hydrogen buses ordered for Bologna and Ferrara, Italy. The Polish manufacturer said the delivery marks the initial phase of a large-scale order placed by transport operator TPER in late 2023. Under the contract, Solaris will supply Urbino 12 hydrogen buses, each equipped with a 70 kW fuel cell and five roof-mounted hydrogen tanks with a total capacity of 37.5 kg.