The Hydrogen Stream: EU backs €400 million H2 scheme in Spain

The European Commission has approved a €400 million Spanish state aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production through the European Hydrogen Bank’s “Auctions-as-a-Service” mechanism for the 2025 auction round. The commission said the scheme will support up to 345 MW of electrolyzer capacity and enable the production of as much as 221,000 tons of renewable hydrogen in Spain.

Mibgas, the Iberian Gas Market, has partnered with Swiss consultancy Pexapark to launch Iberia’s first renewable hydrogen price index, Mibgas Ibhyx. The weekly index reflects the levelized cost of renewable hydrogen production or the minimum sale price required for model electrolysis projects in the region to meet expected returns.

Axpo, Isab, and Enego have signed a preliminary agreement to develop a renewable hydrogen project at the Priolo facility in Sicily. The Hynego project, presented at the Mediterranean Ecomed Green Expo, will initially involve a 100 MW electrolyzer with more than €200 million in investment, and could be scaled to 300 MW.

HDF Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, state utility PT PLN (Persero), and ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero). The French hydrogen company said the agreement outlines a joint study, co-funded by the International Maritime Organization, to decarbonize Indonesia’s maritime sector using domestically produced green hydrogen.

The French government said it has updated its national hydrogen strategy to reflect structural industry changes over the past five years. It lowered its 2030 electrolyzer capacity target from 6.5 GW to 4.5 GW, while aiming for 8 GW by 2035. The government said initial results show promise but noted that deployment of hydrogen solutions remains slow amid growing international competition and rapid progress in alternative decarbonization technologies.

The UK government has selected 27 hydrogen projects to proceed to the next stage of the second Hydrogen Allocation Round. It said the industry could attract more than GBP 1 billion ($1.3 billion) in private investment by 2029 and help position the United Kingdom as a clean energy leader.