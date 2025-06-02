EU plans 2025 energy storage package

From ESS News
The European Commission said it will launch a European Grid Package in the fourth quarter of 2025 to expand energy storage capacity and attract clean energy investment.
It announced the plan alongside a review of member state National Energy and Climate Plans, stating it will streamline EU legislation and cut project approval times, including through updates to environmental rules, to accelerate renewable energy, grid infrastructure and storage deployment.
The commission also published its latest NECP report, showing the European Union is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54% by 2030 – just one percentage point short of its 55% target.
