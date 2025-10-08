India reaches 490 MWh energy storage capacity by June 2025

Policy incentives and hybrid solar-plus-storage projects are accelerating India’s energy storage sector despite a slowdown in first-half installations.

Image: Tesla

From ESS News

Indian energy storage capacity reached 490 MWh by the end of June, according to Mercom India’s “India’s Energy Storage Landscape 1H 2025 Report.” Karnataka accounted for 33% of national capacity, Chhattisgarh 24%, and Gujarat 16%.

Solar-plus-storage systems represented nearly 56% of cumulative installed capacity. Solar-plus-wind projects with round-the-clock capability contributed over 32%, while standalone battery energy storage systems accounted for more than 12%. The remaining share came from floating solar with storage and solar-plus-wind projects with storage capabilities.

The country also has 5 GW of operational pumped storage capacity as of the report’s publication.

