The Hydrogen Stream: Australia opens second Hydrogen Headstart round

The Australian government launched the second round of its Hydrogen Headstart program, which will provide revenue support for large-scale renewable hydrogen projects through “competitive” hydrogen production contracts. “Hydrogen Headstart Round 2 is currently open for applications. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) is administering the program, with up to AUD 2 billion ($1.31 billion) available”, said the Australian Government on its website. The program aims to produce renewable hydrogen at scale, support domestic decarbonisation, provide price discovery and transparency, while reducing barriers for future deployments and facilitating knowledge sharing.

The UK government is seeking views on enabling the participation of Hydrogen to Power in the Capacity Market and technical changes to setting interconnector de-rating factors. The call for evidence, which closes on November 27, is open to anyone, but will be of particular interest to the energy industry, consumer groups, academia, and think tanks. The government said it wants to “gather evidence to inform how Hydrogen to Power (H2P) plants should be categorised within the CM to enable the participation of H2P as a new technology. This includes gathering evidence related to the operation and reliability of H2P plants”.

Ingeteam launched a high-capacity modular rectifier solution explicitly engineered for renewable hydrogen production plants during the World Hydrogen Week 2025 in Copenhagen. “Hydrogen stake holders are under pressure to deliver projects that are both cost-competitive and technically robust. The Ingecon® H2 Megalyzer directly addresses these pain points, combining efficiency, reliability, and compliance in one solution,” said Iñigo Uriarte, commercial director of H2 Systems at Ingeteam.

European Energy will begin integrating the next generation of bio-methanol into its portfolio of green fuels. The bio-methanol will be produced through electrified steam methane reforming (e-SMR), where renewable electricity is used to process biogas or biomethane into synthesis gas, which is then converted into green methanol. “The e-SMR technology is not a replacement but a complementary addition to European Energy's green fuel offering. By advancing green hydrogen, e-methanol, and bio-methanol in parallel, European Energy ensures greater flexibility across markets,” said the Danish company.

Agfa has inaugurated it's alkaline electrolyzer (AEL) membranes production facility. With its new Zirfon production site, the company is ready to meet market demand, confirming its intention to play a defining role in the scale-up of green hydrogen worldwide. “The new facility is designed with modular scalability to meet soaring global demand as green hydrogen moves from niche projects to full commercialization. The expansion will benefit vital markets such as steel and chemical production, heavy-duty trucking and shipping, and large-scale renewable energy storage,” said the Belgian company, adding that the project is backed by an €11 million grant from the EU's Innovation Fund.