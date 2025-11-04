AlphaESS launches all-in-one storage systems for C&I applications

From ESS News
China-based energy storage manufacturer AlphaESS has released two new all-in-one energy storage systems for the C&I segment. The Storion-H30-G3 and Storion-H50-G3 models integrate a power conversion system, energy management system, battery management system, and batteries within a single unit.
“Designed to meet the evolving needs of the C&I market, the system combines true all-in-one integration, intelligent battery protection, large capacity, flexible scalability, and smart operation and maintenance, offering customers enhanced safety, higher efficiency, and faster financial returns,” the company said.
