AlphaESS launches all-in-one storage systems for C&I applications

Chinese energy storage manufacturer AlphaESS says its new Storion-H30-G3 and Storion-H50-G3 systems combine full integration, higher efficiency, and modular scalability to improve project safety and returns for commercial and industrial (C&I) users.

The STORION-H30/H50-G3

Image: AlphaESS

From ESS News

China-based energy storage manufacturer AlphaESS has released two new all-in-one energy storage systems for the C&I segment. The Storion-H30-G3 and Storion-H50-G3 models integrate a power conversion system, energy management system, battery management system, and batteries within a single unit.

“Designed to meet the evolving needs of the C&I market, the system combines true all-in-one integration, intelligent battery protection, large capacity, flexible scalability, and smart operation and maintenance, offering customers enhanced safety, higher efficiency, and faster financial returns,” the company said.

