Cash flow analysis shows adiabatic compressed air storage is viable for 10–100 h applications

A group of researchers led by the United Kingdom’s King’s College London has compiled a comprehensive database of adiabatic compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) projects, gathering information on both operational systems and planned installations around the world. By analyzing this dataset, they were able to calculate the technology’s experience rate (ER), a measure of how costs decrease as cumulative production or deployment increases, and identify the specific conditions under which A-CAES would be economically viable.

“Long duration energy storage (LDES) is vital for grid stability, enabling the storage of renewable energy for periods ranging from days to years,” the researchers explained. “LDES technologies include compressed air energy storage (CAES), which generates pressurized air using compressors, stores it in containers or underground caverns, and releases it to drive turbines that generate electricity. Recently, A-CAES systems have been proposed to eliminate the need for natural gas by storing compression heat and reusing it during air expansion, thereby ensuring power capacity and improving energy efficiency.”

The academics noted that, prior to their work, comprehensive data on A-CAES – including capital costs, product prices, and cumulative installed capacities – was largely unavailable. To fill this gap, they compiled a robust database using a wide range of sources, including peer-reviewed literature, industry reports, energy storage databases, news articles, and interviews with manufacturers and project developers.

