The Hydrogen Stream: Scatec-led 100-MW green project in Egypt begins operations

Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that the 100-megawatt Green Hydrogen Production Project began partial production, adding that the project will step up activities. The project, implemented by Norway’s Scatec in partnership with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Orascom Construction, and Fertiglobe, will primarily target European markets. “He asserted that the European Union and European financial institutions have demonstrated a genuine willingness to support renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in Egypt, noting that the green hydrogen project under discussion enjoys broad European support,” said the Egyptian government, speaking about the project, which is planned to be located in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone.

Brazil’s Federal Court suspended the effects of the installation license for the Solatio H2V Piauí project, aimed at producing 400 thousand tons of green hydrogen and 2.2 million tons of ammonia in Parnaíba. “The preliminary (provisional) decision orders the immediate suspension of any construction or implementation activities related to the industrial plant,” said the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in the State of Piauí. In the lawsuit, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office reported having demonstrated that the state environmental license was granted without prior issuance of water-use rights, which were necessary for the planned collection of more than 91 million liters of water per day from the Parnaíba River. “According to the decision, the installation of a project of this size, without proper proof of water and electrical feasibility, violates the principles of precaution and protection of an ecologically balanced environment and undermines the preventive nature of environmental licensing”, said the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in the State of Piauí.

TEAL Mobility said it opened seven new hydrogen stations in 2025, reporting it is now the first European network with 15 hydrogen stations across five countries: France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. “In France, two new stations were commissioned at the end of the year: one in Marseille-Fos, on a strategic industrial site, and one in Reims, on the A4 motorway. Each station, open 24/7, offers a capacity of one ton of hydrogen per day and fueling at 350 and 700 bar, meeting the needs of all H2 vehicles, particularly heavy trucks,” said the Paris-headquartered company.

Cavendish Hydrogen was awarded a €4-5 million ($4.65-5.82 million) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a hydrogen fueling station in Germany. “The project involves the design, permitting, construction, and service and maintenance of a state-of-the-art hydrogen fueling station in the Western part of Germany. The station will operate at 350 bar pressure and is designed to fuel 25 buses per day, supporting the transition to zero-emission public transport in Germany,” said the Oslo-based company.