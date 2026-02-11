Chemitek offers solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaics

Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of solar panel cleaning and maintenance products, is developing a new cleaning solution designed explicitly for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic systems.
Named Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent, the new the product is expected to be available starting in June.
“Our new cleaning solution is a water-based formulation made exclusively with environmentally friendly components,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is fully biodegradable, non-toxic, and presents no aquatic toxicity, making it suitable for use in sensitive agricultural environments. Unlike conventional cleaning agents, it does not pose risks to plants, soil, or water runoff, which is critical in dual-use agricultural settings.”
Join us on March 5 for the Dual harvest, double trouble: Tackling EPC barriers in agrivoltaics design pv magazine session in English language at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini. Experts will share insights on current agrivoltaic technologies, key design choices and the main barriers to standardized, scalable dual‑use projects in Europe and Italy, including region‑specific EPC issues. According to the company, the solution is formulated to be safe for crops and soil while maintaining effectiveness in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues. Its biodegradable formulation is compatible with drone-based spraying systems. “The product is diluted at a ratio of 1:50 with water and applied by spraying using drones equipped with liquid spraying systems,” the spokesperson said. “After application, the modules are rinsed with water to remove loosened dirt and residues. The solution is suitable for removing organic soiling, including bird droppings, agricultural contaminants, organic dust, and residues typically found in agrivoltaic installations.” Asset owners can use the product as part of a drone-based cleaning operation by diluting the solution according to specifications before application. A drone equipped with a spraying system applies the solution to the PV modules, which are then rinsed with water. The company said the process allows effective cleaning while maintaining environmental safety and agricultural compatibility in settings where conventional cleaning chemicals may not be acceptable. The product can be used with any drone equipped with a spraying system suitable for cleaning or washing applications. No specific drone brand is required, provided the system supports liquid spraying for surface cleaning. “Agrivoltaic systems present unique operational challenges, including the accumulation of organic soiling, agricultural residues, fine dust, limited accessibility, and coexistence with crops,” the spokesperson said. “These conditions often limit or render conventional cleaning methods impractical, creating the need for drone-compatible chemical solutions that ensure effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities and crop development.” This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Join us on March 5 for the Dual harvest, double trouble: Tackling EPC barriers in agrivoltaics design pv magazine session in English language at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini.
Experts will share insights on current agrivoltaic technologies, key design choices and the main barriers to standardized, scalable dual‑use projects in Europe and Italy, including region‑specific EPC issues.
According to the company, the solution is formulated to be safe for crops and soil while maintaining effectiveness in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues. Its biodegradable formulation is compatible with drone-based spraying systems.
“The product is diluted at a ratio of 1:50 with water and applied by spraying using drones equipped with liquid spraying systems,” the spokesperson said. “After application, the modules are rinsed with water to remove loosened dirt and residues. The solution is suitable for removing organic soiling, including bird droppings, agricultural contaminants, organic dust, and residues typically found in agrivoltaic installations.”
Asset owners can use the product as part of a drone-based cleaning operation by diluting the solution according to specifications before application. A drone equipped with a spraying system applies the solution to the PV modules, which are then rinsed with water.
The company said the process allows effective cleaning while maintaining environmental safety and agricultural compatibility in settings where conventional cleaning chemicals may not be acceptable.
The product can be used with any drone equipped with a spraying system suitable for cleaning or washing applications. No specific drone brand is required, provided the system supports liquid spraying for surface cleaning.
“Agrivoltaic systems present unique operational challenges, including the accumulation of organic soiling, agricultural residues, fine dust, limited accessibility, and coexistence with crops,” the spokesperson said. “These conditions often limit or render conventional cleaning methods impractical, creating the need for drone-compatible chemical solutions that ensure effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities and crop development.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.