Chemitek offers solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaics

Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of solar panel cleaning and maintenance products, is developing a new cleaning solution designed explicitly for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic systems.

Named Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent, the new the product is expected to be available starting in June.

“Our new cleaning solution is a water-based formulation made exclusively with environmentally friendly components,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is fully biodegradable, non-toxic, and presents no aquatic toxicity, making it suitable for use in sensitive agricultural environments. Unlike conventional cleaning agents, it does not pose risks to plants, soil, or water runoff, which is critical in dual-use agricultural settings.”