Hinen launches 15 kW three-phase hybrid inverter

China-based inverter and energy storage system provider Hinen has introduced a new three-phase lowve-voltage hybrid inrter for residential applications.

The H15000T 15 kW inverter is paired with the company’s BP5000 5 kWh low-voltage battery module, which features a stackable design supporting up to 120 kWh of storage.

“With three independent MPPTs and up to 150% oversized PV input, the system ensures efficient solar harvesting from complex rooftop layouts typical of Polish residential buildings,” the company said. “A ≤10 ms backup switch time provides seamless power continuity during grid outages, while strong overload and bypass capabilities enable the system to support high-power appliances, workshops, and small business operations.”

The H15000T accepts up to 22.5 kW of PV input and delivers 15 kW on the AC side. Each MPPT handles a maximum input current of 32 A, a short-circuit current of 40 A, and operates within a voltage range of 140–850 V. The inverter reaches a peak efficiency of 97.6% and an EU efficiency of 97%.

Measuring 459 mm × 650 mm × 267 mm, the unit has an IP65 rating and can operate in temperatures from –25 °C to 60 °C, with derating above 45 °C. It is rated for altitudes up to 3,000 m and humidity up to 100%, with noise levels of up to 55 dB.

“Beyond backup capabilities, the H15000T supports smart load management,” the company added. “When PV generation is high and the battery is fully charged, the system can automatically activate high-power household loads such as heat pumps or EV chargers. This allows users to consume surplus solar energy locally, enhancing self-consumption and overall system efficiency