H-TEC to start 1 GW PEM electrolyzer production in September

H-TEC Systems, a hydrogen specialist based in Bavaria, is launching a production facility in Hamburg targeting 1 GW of electrolyzer production in 2025 and 5 GW by the end of the decade.

“We will be able to produce more than 1 GW of electrolyzers starting next year. We installed the first production lines and will have our official opening in September this year. We are starting with 1 GW, and we could build up to 5 GW in the next years,” Maximilian Kuhnert, sales manager at H-TEC, told pv magazine.

The German company, which is part of MAN Energy Solutions, intends to leverage its position and history to become a top-three PEM producer globally.

“I think it makes sense to use synergies when possible. H-TEC's collaboration with MAN depends on several factors, depending on which MAN's branch is involved: if it's the EPC and PtX branches, our collaboration is part of our industrial strategies, whereas in other branches, the collaboration is more focused on research,” said Kuhnert.

The company does not want to differentiate its offering and produce alkaline or SOEC electrolyzers; instead, it focuses on its specialty.

“We have been doing PEM electrolysis for 27 years, which gave us a good knowledge of stack construction and testing. We have trust in the technology. When we forecast the market, we see 40% PEM, 40% alkaline, and 20% of other technologies,” said Kuhnert.

According to the German company, clients have different strategies depending on their development stage: Companies starting their hydrogen ventures are more prone to buy small electrolysis systems, both PEM and alkaline, to understand which one works better. The bigger projects select one or the other technology based on their needs and assessments.

“The big oil and gas companies are also moving, and investigating business opportunities,” said Kuhnert.

The H-TEC sales manager conceded that the growth of the hydrogen market is slower than expected.

“The green hydrogen industry is developing: many projects are being announced, not many FIDs are being made, but as soon as the first projects are realized, the interest will go up again. FIDs are lagging behind because financing and funding structures are not clear. Equally, it is not easy to understand the off-takers. Getting everything aligned is difficult, which is needed for the market to grow,” said Kuhnert.

H-TEC perceives similar profiles across the regions. Most of the clients are connected to mobility projects, industrial projects, PtX projects, but also industry projects, focused on steel.

“Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordics are the regions with more projects and more advanced projects. Italy is also very interesting in light of the PNRR projects. The first ones are in the 1-5 MW range, but bigger ones are coming within the next years, by 2026,” said Kuhnert.

H-TEC is looking for local partners in its new markets, like EPCs. In the markets where they are not present, they can also offers services through MAN offices.

“We are active in Europe and enlarging now in Texas,” said Kuhnert.