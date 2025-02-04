The Hydrogen Stream: Acwa Power, Sefe to supply green H2 to Europe

Acwa Power and Sefe have agreed to produce and transport green hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Europe. They aim to annually supply 200,000 tons by 2030. Acwa Power said it will lead development, investment, and operation of green hydrogen and ammonia production assets, while Sefe will co-invest and serve as the primary offtaker.
The Danish government has announced new initiatives to support the hydrogen market, including providing billions of Danish krone to set up hydrogen infrastructure from Esbjerg, Denmark, to the German border, with an initial booking capacity of 0.5 GW. The government said it plans to enable hydrogen exports to Germany by 2030 and is considering expanding the pipeline toward the north and east of Jutland in subsequent phases.
ITM said that it has been contracted by an undisclosed European energy company to jointly develop a standard design for a 10 MW green hydrogen production plant, aiming to deploy this configuration across multiple UK projects. The design will integrate two Neptune V plug-and-play 5 MW containerized electrolyzer systems, utilizing ITM's Trident stack technology. ITM CEO Dennis Schulz said that the agreement further cements Neptune V as the clear leader in its class and will allow the customer to deploy projects rapidly across the United Kingdom.
Hydrogen Refueling Solutions has partnered with Toyota Motor Europe and Engie to develop Twin Mid Flow (TMF) technology, aiming to reduce refueling times and installation costs for hydrogen infrastructure. Hydrogen Refueling Solutions said that TMF technology features a dual nozzle, enabling a single hydrogen dispenser to refuel heavy vehicles in under 10 minutes and light vehicles in under five minutes, according to Engie. The project is part of the European Union-supported RHeaDHy initiative, with initial tests scheduled for late 2025 at the HRS test site in Champagnier, France.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.