The Hydrogen Stream: Acwa Power, Sefe to supply green H2 to Europe

Acwa Power and Sefe have agreed to produce and transport green hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Europe. They aim to annually supply 200,000 tons by 2030. Acwa Power said it will lead development, investment, and operation of green hydrogen and ammonia production assets, while Sefe will co-invest and serve as the primary offtaker.

The Danish government has announced new initiatives to support the hydrogen market, including providing billions of Danish krone to set up hydrogen infrastructure from Esbjerg, Denmark, to the German border, with an initial booking capacity of 0.5 GW. The government said it plans to enable hydrogen exports to Germany by 2030 and is considering expanding the pipeline toward the north and east of Jutland in subsequent phases.

ITM said that it has been contracted by an undisclosed European energy company to jointly develop a standard design for a 10 MW green hydrogen production plant, aiming to deploy this configuration across multiple UK projects. The design will integrate two Neptune V plug-and-play 5 MW containerized electrolyzer systems, utilizing ITM's Trident stack technology. ITM CEO Dennis Schulz said that the agreement further cements Neptune V as the clear leader in its class and will allow the customer to deploy projects rapidly across the United Kingdom.

Hydrogen Refueling Solutions has partnered with Toyota Motor Europe and Engie to develop Twin Mid Flow (TMF) technology, aiming to reduce refueling times and installation costs for hydrogen infrastructure. Hydrogen Refueling Solutions said that TMF technology features a dual nozzle, enabling a single hydrogen dispenser to refuel heavy vehicles in under 10 minutes and light vehicles in under five minutes, according to Engie. The project is part of the European Union-supported RHeaDHy initiative, with initial tests scheduled for late 2025 at the HRS test site in Champagnier, France.