Green Flexibility to develop 80 MWh battery for German grid project

Energy storage developer Green Flexibility will supply a 40 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Germany to the “Feed-in Socket” pilot project being launched by grid operators LEW Verteilnetz and Bayernwerk.
The companies are developing a more cost-efficient and grid-neutral approach to integrating clean energy into their networks, using anticipated grid capacity planning and targeted allocations for renewables and energy storage sites. #
Grid-neutrality means battery storage systems require no grid capacity during periods when there is high feed-in, via the socket, of solar and wind power. That should ensure transformer and power grid will be “permanently utilized optimally,” and means the connected generation and storage sites don’t have to be scaled down in capacity in line with the profile of peak grid demand.
