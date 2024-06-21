The Hydrogen Stream: Russian researchers propose hydrogen extraction from gas wells

A team of researchers from Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) demonstrated that generating a substantial amount of hydrogen in gas reserves is feasible, thanks to the thermocatalytic conversion of methane. The approach enables hydrogen synthesis through a catalyst to reduce the needed temperature. The researchers then proposed to inject air or oxygen into the well, followed by ignition. “The rising temperature at the combustion front within the reservoir initiates the reaction between natural gas and steam supported by the pre-injected catalyst, producing syngas with high hydrogen content within the porous media,” wrote the Russian researchers. The hydrogen is then recovered from a production well through a membrane that allows the filtration of hydrogen while impeding other gases, including CO 2 , which remain confined within the rock. “All four stages of the proposed process rely on well-established and widely used technologies,” the researchers explained in the paper published in Fuel.

Plug Power secured industry certification for its 1 MW high-powered stationary system. “Supported by this industry-leading third-party certification, customers ranging from hyperscale data centers and fleet EV (electric vehicle) charging stations in grid-constrained areas to microgrid applications powering local grids during PSPS (public safety power shutoff) events can now fast-track implementation of Plug’s high-powered stationary system,” said the New York State-based company.

CPH2 has been awarded a CE marking for its electrolyzer stacks, having received a Declaration of Conformity following an independent assessment from a Notified Body. “The CE marking illustrates that the company manufactures the stacks within the EU directives and harmonized standards and is an important milestone towards commercial readiness,” said the UK-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company that has developed the IP-protected Membrane-Free Electrolyser.

Nine gas transmission system operators from the Baltic Sea region have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to coordinate and facilitate hydrogen infrastructure and foster hydrogen market development. The parties of the MoU are Polish Gaz-System, Estonian Elering, Danish Energinet, Finnish Gasgrid Vetyverkot, Lithuanian Amber Grid, Swedish Nordion Energi, German Gascade Gastransport, Latvian Conexus Baltic Grid and German Ontras Gastransport.

Everfuel has submitted a project proposal for the phased development of up to 2 GW green hydrogen production capacity at the Revsing Energy Park under development by the municipality of Vejen, Denmark. “The project named Frigg, if included by the municipality, is set to become Everfuel’s first large-scale production facility dedicated to hydrogen supply via pipeline to industrial customers in Germany,” said the Danish company, adding that it had already secured land for the build-out.