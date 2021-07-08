ARISE IIP issues tender call for 390 MW/200 MWh solar+storage plant in Togo, West Africa

The period for bid submissions is expected to be 12 weeks from the issuance of tender documents.

Developers of large-scale solar projects are being called upon by ARISE IIP to register their interest for the development of a 390 MW PV plant, a 200 MWh battery energy storage system, and a 161 KvA sub-station.

The project will either be financed by the ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), a developer and operator of industrial ecosystems across Africa, via an engineering, procurement, and construction contract and five-year operation & maintenance contract; or the selected company and ARISE IIP may form a joint venture and enter into a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Interested parties are required to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) by July 20 either by post to ARISE IIP, Siege social: Adétikopé, Parc Industriel, Route Nationale, N°01, Région Maritime, BP-12917, Togo, or via email. The format of Expression of Interest can be downloaded here: https://www.ariseiip.com/news.

Prequalification criteria:

Applicants must have experience of executing at least one project of similar nature in similar works/services;

Applicants must have financial capacity enabling them to start the execution of the work/services as soon as the contract is notified; and

Tenderers must have the availability of adequate material and technical resources and key personnel suitable for the project.

The tender documents are scheduled to be made available to applicants between July 20 and 30, 2021, and will be accessible through Arise’s web-based data management site ODOX. The period for bid submissions is expected to be 12 weeks from the issuance of tender documents.

For EOI submission and case of queries or clarification requests, please contact us either by telephone on +228 92681609 or via email.