Meet ‘Thunder’: A new 21.3% efficient PV panel series by AE Solar

Germany-based Tier 1 solar manufacturer AE Solar has launched a new high efficiency PV module series. Overall, there are five versions of the Thunder panel available, with power ratings ranging from 380-400 W.

The panels comprise high efficiency PERC monocrystalline cells with efficiencies of between 20.3-21.3%. The open circuit voltage spans 49.1-49.6 V and the short circuit current, 9.93-10.12 A. In terms of size, the panels are 1,646 x 1,140 x 35 mm and weigh 20.5 kg. They can be used at operating temperatures of -40 to +85 degrees Celsius and their operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

According to AE Solar, the new panel series has gained lots of attention from the targeted audiences and pre-orders have started earlier than planned. In a statement released, it said, “The solar industry is advancing at a rapid pace. Solar equipment continues to become more powerful and more resilient while becoming less expensive.

“As a result, Thunder- the most efficient next-generation solar panels series has just been introduced by the company. A winning combination of highest-wattage and modern aesthetic guarantees to maximize your benefit from a solar investment. Panels are distinguished amongst other AE Solar products by their unique features in design, increased power and highest efficiency.”

AE Solar Founder and CEO, Alexander Maier, added, “I am excited to share the news of our Thunder Launch. Regardless of the challenges of 2020, renewable energy appears as a beginning of optimism for a better, cleaner future. Over the last year, my international team and I have been hard at work, revitalizing our brand and portfolio.

“AE Solar has focused on developing our assortment following the needs of the market and our clients. As a moment of reflection, Powerful, the most efficient and steady Thunder has been just developed. As we say – Thunder more power, Thunder more savings! We always will dedicate our production and service to the consumer’s needs.”